The Copper Onion

Now offering dine-in, takeout, and curbside pickup.

111 E Broadway • $$

Avg 4.2 (3840 reviews)

Popular Items

House Bread$4.00
House sourdough with honey butter and maldon salt.
Sauteed Mushrooms$11.00
Oyster mushrooms with matchstick potatoes, fried egg, and salsa verde.
Chocolate Pudding$9.00
Valrhona chocolate, vanilla whip, maldon salt, olive oil
Patatas Bravas$6.00
Crispy potatoes, spicy aioli.
Takeout Utensils
Please select the number of cutlery sets you would like to have included with your order.
Ricotta Dumplings$12.00
House dumplings with thyme, preserved lemon, and parmesan.
CO Burger$16.00
Grass-fed beef, house bun, caramelized onions, duck fat aioli, and iceberg. Option to add cheddar cheese. Your choice of arugula salad or side of fries.
Carbonara$21.00
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, bacon, egg yolk
Cacio E Pepe$16.00
House fettuccine, brown butter, black pepper, scallion, pecorino.
Beef Stroganoff$27.00
Wagyu beef, house pappardelle, mushrooms, creme fraiche, and chives.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

111 E Broadway

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
