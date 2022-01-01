Go
Toast

The Cork 1794

Our new location in the West Erie Plaza expands not only our square footage, but also our ability to deliver an experience like no other.

With seating for more than 200, we offer a setting to match your mood.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

900 West Erie Plaza • $$

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
Arugula, Spinach, Shaved Almonds, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Red Onions, Luxardo Cherry Vinaigrette
Spicy Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Fresh
Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli
Naan Bread$12.00
Grilled Naan Bread, Extra Virgin Garlic Olive Oil, Za'atar Spice, Whipped Feta
Truffle Fries$6.00
Shoestring French Fries, Truffle Salt
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Sriracha+Sesame Aioli, Flash Fried, Sauce Served on the Side
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Sriracha+Sesame Aioli, Flash Fried, Sauce Served on the Side
Pan Seared Salmon$28.00
Faroe Island Salmon, English Pea and Roasted Red Pepper Risotto, Cippolini Onions, Asparagus, Red Beet Reduction
Reddy Burger$14.00
Two 4 oz. Patties, Housemade Dill Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Onion, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Toasted Kaiser Roll, Served with French Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

900 West Erie Plaza

Erie PA

Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lettuce Head

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

John Russell Hospitality Group

No reviews yet

Come on in & enjoy!

SAMURAI kitchen + sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Underdog BBQ

No reviews yet

From the hit Discovery show, Undercover Billionaire, we exist to prove the American Dream is still alive! From smoked meats to Local Beer, Underdog BBQ was founded by the self-made billionaire, Glenn Stearns.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston