The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave. • $$$

Nachos$14.00
pulled chicken, cheese sauce, tomato, black bean corn salsa, avocado ranch, fresh jalapeño, cilantro, avocado ranch
Fried Buffalo Eggrolls$11.00
chicken, buffalo sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, spinach, avocado ranch, cilantro
Wings$12.00
choice of: honey mustard, hot, bbq, garlic parmesan, soy sesame, mango habanero
Loaded Fries$12.00
cheese sauce, bacon, green onion
Chef Salad$13.00
romaine, mozzarella, smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, red onion, croutons
Quesadilla$13.00
pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, avocado ranch
Porky Fries$12.00
cheese sauce, pulled pork, bbq, fresh jalapeño, cilantro
Fried Cauliflower$10.00
soy sesame, cilantro
House Fried Chicken Tenders$11.00
fried chicken, honey mustard
Pepsi$3.00
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

402 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
