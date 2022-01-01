Go
The Corner Bar

The Original Rockford Tradition

31 North Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chili dog$2.69
Our World Famous chili dog, topped any way you'd like it.
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Salted bite sized pretzels served with our own seasonal MI beer cheese for dipping.
Chili CHEESE Basket$9.49
Two of our Famous Chili Dogs, but with cheese added! Loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.
Chili CHEESE dog$3.19
Our World Famous chili dog, but with cheese as well!
3rd dog$1.99
Add a 3rd dog to any Hot Dog Basket!
kid Two Dogs$6.99
Plain dog$2.19
A Corner Bar dog without chili, topped any way you'd like it.
Plain Basket$7.49
Two plain Corner Bar Dogs, topped any way you'd like them!
Chili Basket$8.49
A Rockford tradition! Two Famous Chili Dogs loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.
Turkey Pretzel Club$11.99
Our #1 seller! Michigan raised smoked turkey breast, bacon, and Swiss cheese served on a warm pretzel roll with our house-made honey Dijon sauce.
Location

31 North Main Street

Rockford MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
