The Corner Craft Beer and Eatery

2660 North Carolina Highway 210

Popular Items

Soft Drink$2.25
Big Tymer Rami$12.00
Pastrami, Swiss Chz, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Corner Sauce, served on toasted Ciabatta Bread
House Salad$7.50
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Cucumber
Kids Grilled Chz$6.00
Country Grammar Club$12.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Chz, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, House Dressing & Corner Sauce, served on toasted Cuban bread
Hot Ham + Swiss Beatz$10.00
Ham, Swiss Chz, Corner Sauce
served on toasted Ciabatta Bread
Notorious ITL$12.00
Prosciutto, Salami, Ham, Mozzarella, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, House Dressing & Corner Sauce served on toasted Cuban Bread
Adult Grilled Chz$7.50
Location

2660 North Carolina Highway 210

Hampstead NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

