The Corner Drafthouse

Pull up a seat at the best neighborhood hangout in Bankers Hill, and get a feel for our unique yet casual gastropub. Just around the corner from historic Balboa Park, our down-to-earth space will get you settled in to enjoy this noteworthy American gastropub tailored for foodies, craft beer- and cocktail enthusiasts.

495 Laurel st • $$

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel Bites$14.00
BEER CHEESE SAUCE, WHOLE GRAIN HONEY MUSTARD
Seared Tuna Nicoise Salad$22.00
SUSHI GRADE TUNA SEARED RARE, FRENCH BEANS, OLIVES, BABY POTATOES, HARD BOILED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, ARUGULA, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
Blackened Mahi Sandwhich$19.00
GRILLED BLACKENED MAHI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, CHIPOTLE REMOULADE, TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD
Cobb Salad$18.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, EGG, BACON BITS, CHERRY TOMATOS, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, SPRING MIX, AVOCADO, RANCH DRESSING
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$19.00
BUTTERMILK AND HOT SAUCE BRINED FRIED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, ROOSTER MAYO, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN
Drafthouse Sliders (3)$16.00
SECRET SAUCE, SWISS, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, BACON
Salmon Burger$20.00
HONEY GLAZED PISTACHIO CRUSTED SALMON FILET, ARUGULA, TOMATO, FENNEL CITRUS
VINAIGRETTE, GARLIC AIOLI, BRIOCHE BUN
Caesar Salad$18.00
CHOICE OF BLACKENED CHICKEN OR BLACKENED SALMON, PARMESEAN CRISP, CHERRY TOMATOS, CROUTONS, HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRASSING
Socal Chicken Salad$18.00
MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, AVOCADO, CORN, BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO FRESCO, CHIPOTLE RANCH
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

495 Laurel st

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

