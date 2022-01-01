The Corner Grill
Burgers and Bowls
834 Admiral Street
Popular Items
Location
834 Admiral Street
Providence RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Elmhurst Pub
Come in and enjoy!
PVD Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Mr. Cigar
Come in and enjoy!
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.