Go
Toast

The Corner Grill

Burgers and Bowls

834 Admiral Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

THE CORNER SPECIAL$12.99
Rice or quinoa, steak or chicken, beans of your choice, pico de gallo, yellow corn, spring mix, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
THREE STREET TACOS$8.75
South American “The Angel Falls”$13.95
Lean ground beef burger, caramelized onions, spicy aioli, beef bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and topped with a fried egg.
LEVANT BOWL$11.99
Rice, Falafel, Grilled Veggies, Cucumbers, Banana Pepper, Chickpeas, Olives and Hummus
Chicken Tenders (4)$10.95
BURRITO$11.95
PETRA BOWL$11.99
Rice or Quinoa, chicken or steak, Cucumbers, Carrots, Edamame, Tomato and lettuce and eggplant sauce.
Moroccan “Casablanca”$12.99
Pretzel bun, lean ground beef burger, harissanaise, roasted vegetables, tomato and spring mix.
MAYA BOWL$11.99
Rice or Quinoa, steak or chicken, Beans, Corn, Cilantro, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
French Fries$4.99
See full menu

Location

834 Admiral Street

Providence RI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elmhurst Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PVD Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr. Cigar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

No reviews yet

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston