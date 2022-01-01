The Corner Market

Go
The best little restaurant with the biggest flavor! We are your scratch made quirky neighborhood stop for Pizza, Paninis, Burritos, Tacos, Hot & Cold Subs, Salads, Rotisserie Meats, Desserts, tons of GLUTEN FREE options and so much more! Delectable food right in the heart of Holliston. Take out or delivery, you'll love our food! Locally owned and operated, we are local folks bringing international flavors to this quaint and friendly little town.

PIZZA • BURRITOS • SANDWICHES

12 Concord St • $

Avg 4.7 (117 reviews)

Popular Items

Eggrolls (2)$8.00
Two fully cooked Eggrolls ready to be heated up in the toaster oven, plus a side sauce for dipping!
BELLA$10.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic on Fresh Baked Focaccia
2 TOPPING PIZZA$17.49
Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce, Mozzarella and two toppings of your choice
SQUARE$3.00
Dessert Square
3 TOPPING PIZZA$18.49
Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce, Mozzarella and three toppings of your choice
6 PC TENDERS$7.49
6 Piece Breaded Tenders
1 TOPPING PIZZA$16.49
Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce, Mozzarella and one topping of your choice
#12 STEAK & CHEESE$14.99
Footlong London Broil Steak & Cheese, seasoned and cooked to PERFECTION!! Best Steak & Cheese you'll ever have!
CHEESE PIZZA$15.49
Our Scratch Made Italian style hand tossed dough topped with our house made pizza sauce and Mozzarella
CRAB RANGOON PIZZA$20.99
Everything you love about Crab Rangoons beautiful translated onto our award winning pizza! Creamy filling, crispy wontons, mozzarella and a sweet chili drizzle!
Location

12 Concord St

Holliston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

