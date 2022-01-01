Go
The Corner Pantry - Bossier

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2620 Beene Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (66 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey Melt$10.99
Smoked Turkey, melted cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayo, on a Lowder Croissant.
Angry Chicken Rolls$8.99
Hot Ham and Cheese$10.99
Smoked Ham, swiss cheese, bacon, and mustard served on a Lowder Croissant.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Classic Club$10.99
Shaved Smoked Ham & Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato Served on a fresh Lowder Croissant.
Extra Sauce$0.30
Classic BLT$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2620 Beene Blvd

Bossier City LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
