Sea Salt

114 Clinton Ave

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan$12.00
Italian herb seasoning, marinara sauce, melted cheese, linguine pasta
Rigatoni alla Vodka$13.00
English peas, sundried tomato, vodka &
tomato cream sauce
Pasta & Meatballs$10.00
Four house-crafted spicy veal meatballs,
ricotta cheese with linguine pasta
Chicken Fettuccine Pesto$10.00
Fettuccine with green pea pesto, Sicilian pistachio, bread crumbs
Water 16.9 oz$0.99
Mozzarella Sticks (4)$9.00
Fior di latte hand-breaded, fried and served w/marinara
CLASSIC CEASAR SIDE SALAD$3.99
Crisp romaine, house made croutons, tomatoes parmesan, creamy anchovy Caesar dressing
Baked Ziti$11.00
Ricotta, marinara, quatro formaggio blend
Traditional Lasagne$13.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, mascarpone
GARLIC BREAD W/ BUTTER$5.00
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

114 Clinton Ave

Huntsville AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
