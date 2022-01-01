Go
The Corner Pub & Grill

The Corner Pub & Grill Ellisville/Chesterfield located at 15824 Fountains Plaza Dr.

15824 Fountains Plaza dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
Mixed Greens w/ CPG boneless wings (Buffalo or plain), cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & cheese blend. Served with Peppercorn Ranch.
PRETZEL BACON CHEESEBURGER$13.50
1/2 lb burger topped with pub cheese, grilled onions & bacon on a Pretzel roll.
BAYOU BIRDIE WRAP$12.50
Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce & buffalo ranch in a flour tortilla.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$14.00
Marinated chicken breast with stir fry vegetables & teriyaki sauce served over brown rice.
POTATO SKINS$10.50
Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$11.00
A pile of seasoned & wheat-free battered pickle chips served with horsey sauce.
WINGS$15.00
One Pound of Drummies & Flats with your choice of sauce.
CORNER BURGER$11.50
1/2 LB Burger on Brioche bun.
CHICKEN RINGS$7.00
All white meat breaded chicken rings
RANCH$0.25
15824 Fountains Plaza dr

Chesterfield MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
