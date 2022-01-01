Go
The Corner Q

Filipino, and select Latin, American cuisines. See you soon!

8170 Silverbrook Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Halo-Halo$5.75
a mixture of sweet beans, coconut gel, kaong (sweet palm fruit), sweet plantain, jackfruit, shaved/crushed ice, and milk; topped with leche flan and ube ice cream
Longsilog$10.25
longganisa, sinangag, at pritong itlong (Filipino sweet sausage, garlice fried rice, and fried egg)
Lumpia Shanghai$6.00
deep fried turkey egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
Chxarrones$6.25
chunk-size chicken meat & skin bites (crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside); served with mambo sauce *Gluten Free*
Chicken Adobo$12.25
braised in cane vinegar and soy sauce then seared, topped serrano pepper; served with rice
Tocilog$9.75
tocino, sinangag, at pritong itlong (sweet cured pork, garlic fried rice, and fried egg)
Pansit Bihon$9.00
stir fried rice noodles with vegetables; choice of chicken, Chinese sausage, shrimp, or combo
Lumpia Veggie$5.75
deep fried veggie egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
Garlic Fried Rice$3.00
The Corner BbQ$11.75
2 pinchos/skewers of grilled chicken or pork, or one of each; comes with rice, served with sweet soy sauce vinegar
Location

Lorton VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 7:30 pm
