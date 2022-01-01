The Corner Room Italian Kitchen & Bar
The Corner Room Kitchen & Bar features a bright, wide-open space with towering ceilings and is complemented by the handcrafted woodwork. It also features easy view of the kitchen and pasta-making station. With the same warm, comfortable ambiance as its sister restaurants “The Grill Room”, “The Front Room” & “The Mountain Room” The Corner Room features a rustic, Italian-inspired menu and all-Italian wine list to whet any old-country appetite.
PIZZA
110 Exchange Street • $$
110 Exchange Street
Portland ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
