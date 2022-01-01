The Corner Room Italian Kitchen & Bar

The Corner Room Kitchen & Bar features a bright, wide-open space with towering ceilings and is complemented by the handcrafted woodwork. It also features easy view of the kitchen and pasta-making station. With the same warm, comfortable ambiance as its sister restaurants “The Grill Room”, “The Front Room” & “The Mountain Room” The Corner Room features a rustic, Italian-inspired menu and all-Italian wine list to whet any old-country appetite.



PIZZA

110 Exchange Street • $$