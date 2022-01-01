Go
The Corner Room Italian Kitchen & Bar

The Corner Room Kitchen & Bar features a bright, wide-open space with towering ceilings and is complemented by the handcrafted woodwork. It also features easy view of the kitchen and pasta-making station. With the same warm, comfortable ambiance as its sister restaurants “The Grill Room”, “The Front Room” & “The Mountain Room” The Corner Room features a rustic, Italian-inspired menu and all-Italian wine list to whet any old-country appetite.

PIZZA

110 Exchange Street • $$

Avg 4 (790 reviews)

Popular Items

Penne Arrabiata$25.00
Pappardelle and Mushrooms$23.00
Chocolate Torta$8.00
Beet Salad$10.00
Fra Diavolo$28.00
Cannoli$8.00
HH Ricotta Bruschetta$4.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs$25.00
Chicken Parmigano$22.00
Pork$28.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

110 Exchange Street

Portland ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Slab Sicilian Street Food

No reviews yet

Sicilian street food and beer. We love pizza.

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro

No reviews yet

The Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro was opened in 2007 and has since been Portland’s premier haven for mindful dining. Established by chef and owner Dan Sriprasert, the Green Elephant offers Pan-Asian vegetarian and vegan meals (with a decidedly Thai focus), Portland beers, hand-mixed home-grown teas, locally roasted coffee, sweet sodas from Maine, and a superb wine list that includes both vegan and organic options.

Highroller Lobster Co.

No reviews yet

Local People,
Fresh Lobster,
Local Bread,
Fresh Flavors.

The Works Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

