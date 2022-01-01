Go
The Cottage La Jolla

Over 24 years ago, we stumbled onto a sleepy little restaurant called the Cottage La Jolla. The restaurant was a local hangout and had a reputation for delicious food and friendly, personal service.
Since 1992, our business has exploded, and in late 2009 we finished a complete renovation of the restaurant. Improvements include a handicap lift & restrooms, expanded kitchen & a fresh, new look. What hasn't changed is our passion for serving tasty, classic American & Southern California influenced food.
We are also proud of the many servers, bussers and cooks that have been with us for years & years. We are often asked how we are able to operate two restaurants on different coasts, and our response is, "It's all about the people." Please take a moment to say hello on your next visit. Welcome to the Cottage!

Flat Iron Steak$20.00
Grass-fed Da Le Ranch Flat Iron Steak Pan Seared with a side of organic Chimichuri, roasted Satsuma-imo Japanese Sweet Potatoes and a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini). Vegetables vary seasonally.
Stuffed Bell Peppers$19.00
Organic wild rice, Fresh Locally made Tempeh w/ Tomato sauce, JR Farm Spinach, Kawano Farm Mushrooms, parmesan topper (parmesan topper: finely blended Cashew, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, Himalayan salt)
Curry$19.00
JR Farm Cauliflower, organic yellow lentil, carrots, and green beans in yellow coconut curry sauce (Curry ingredient list: organic coconut milk, onion, garlic, turmeric, curry powder, black pepper, “Bragg” coconut liquid aminos)
Coconut Salmon$20.00
Wild caught salmon with an Organic Coconut Milk Lemongrass Sauce served with Steamed Ginger Organic Brown Rice and a Sauté of JR Farm zucchini, carrot & flame grilled bell peppers. (Vegetables are seasonal)
Kabob$20.00
Menu Staple
Grilled Da Le Ranch beef in a Sweet Southern Inspired House-made Zesty BBQ Sauce with 3 Cheese (sharp cheddar, gruyere and fontina) "Josephs Gourmet Pasta" Mac & Cheese and JR Farms Fresh Broccolini
Grilled Chicken Breast$20.00
Slow citrus Marinated Flame Grilled De La Ranch Pasture Raised Antibiotic Free Chicken, Spanish "Riceland" organic Brown Rice with a Vegetable Medley of a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini). Vegetables vary seasonally.
Grilled Chicken Breast Family Size$80.00
FAMILY SIZE – 4X
Slow citrus Marinated Flame Grilled Da Le Ranch Chicken Breast, Spanish “Riceland” organic Brown Rice with a Vegetable Medley of a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini)
Burrito Bowl$19.00
Siete Foods tortillas, Roasted JR Farm Zucchini, Kawano Farm Oyster Mushroom, JR Farm Roasted Pepper, Roasted JR Farm Cauliflower, Cilantro lime wild organic rice
Cornish Hen$20.00
Weekly Special
Roasted Da Le Ranch Cornish Hen with a Mediterranean spice rub served with a fresh salad of JR Farm “Fattoush” Salad (red and green leaf lettuce, English cucumber, baby tomato, scallions, watermelon radish, mint and parsley) with lime vinaigrette
Flat Iron Family Size$80.00
FAMILY SIZE – 4X
Grass-fed Da le Ranch Prime Steak Pan Seared with a side of organic Chimichuri, roasted Satsuma-imo Japanese Sweet Potatoes and a sautéed Farm Fresh Vegetable Medley (JR Farms organic rainbow carrot, cauliflower and zucchini)
7702 Fay Avenue

La Jolla CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
