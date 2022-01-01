Go
The Cotton Bottom Inn

Hello! We are so happy to be back! We are not accepting orders or reservations over the phone. First come first served. Thank you so much for supporting us and being patient as we figure out how to handle all of the To-gos we are receiving.

2820 e 6200 s

Popular Items

Greek Salad$12.00
Impossible Burger$14.00
Plant-based option served without cheese or mayo
Garlic Cheese Burger$12.00
Patty and a half on 1/3 french bread loaf
Garlic Burger$12.00
1 1/2 patties on 1/3 loaf garlic bread
Double Garlic Cheese Burger$18.00
3 burger patties on half a loaf of french bread
Skiers Chili$8.00
Bowl of Chili, ground beef and beans , topped with cheese and onions
Cheeseburger$9.00
Hamburger with cheese on normal bun no garlic
Double CheeseBurger$12.00
2 hamburger patties with cheese on hamburger bun
Hamburger$9.00
Basket of Fries$12.00
Basket of fries for about 4 people
Location

2820 e 6200 s

Holladay UT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
