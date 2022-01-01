Go
Toast

The Couch Tomato Cafe'

Proudly Featuring -
Fresh | Local | Organic -

For CATERING needs, please call our catering department directly at (215) 483-2278

31 West Gay St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Personal Signature Margherita$13.29
Diet Cola$2.69
See full menu

Location

31 West Gay St

West Chester PA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mae's WC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Love Again Local

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester

No reviews yet

Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick
With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family

Andiario

No reviews yet

Andiario is a Pennsylvania restaurant striving for elegance in simplicity, with an emphasis on regional ingredients, warm knowledgeable service, and exceptional food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston