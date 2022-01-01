The Country Biscuit
Serving southern hospitality and delicious food for over 40 years to generations of families.
The Original Biscuit of New Bern®
809 Broad Street
Location
809 Broad Street
New Bern NC
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
