Go
Toast

The Country Biscuit

Serving southern hospitality and delicious food for over 40 years to generations of families.
The Original Biscuit of New Bern®

809 Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

🍩 Biscuit 🍩 Donuts
Yummmie biscuit glazed donuts made from scratch daily!!!! If you ❣️our biscuits you’ll ❣️our biscuit donuts!!!
ask about our available deluxe donuts!!!
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.75
Up in the mornin' with the rising sun (well, maybe a weeee bit earlier), we are making our homemade biscuits to bring you the best tasting breakfast sandwiches in all New Bern and beyond!
Make It Your Own 'Biscuit'
A homemade buttermilk mouth-watering biscuit topped with all your favorites!
Get Creative! Show us Up!
🍳Country 🥞 Breakfast$11.95
Two grade A eggs, with your choice of meat, side, buttermilk biscuit or toast and a griddle option.
Our Famous Tenderloin Biscuit$5.99
Famous Tenderloin Biscuit smothered in gravy....yummers!!! New Bernians have been enjoying this for over 40 years for any meal of the day --- it has stood the "taste-test" of time!
Gotta try it once with cheddar cheese and a delicious Coca-Cola!
Round Abouts$1.75
they are just addicting especially with salt/pepper, ketup and honey mustard!
don't forget the coffee or Coke and don't forget to ask for the condiments in the special instructions
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.75
Our biscuits are homemade each morning before 5 a.m. --- yes, that early! We hope you enjoy our biscuit sandwiches as much as we do!!!!
🌞 New Bern Sunrise Breakfast$7.95
Get your day off to a great start with our New Bern Sunrise Breakfast....two eggs with all the regular fixings.
Sweet Iced Tea 32oz$2.79
Home Fries
Deep fried potato cubes...try some grilled onions and cheese to make extra yum!!!
See full menu

Location

809 Broad Street

New Bern NC

Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tap That Craft Beer & Wine Bar New Bern

No reviews yet

16 Rotating Craft Beers on Tap, with ABC Spirits, Wine and a full menu with upscale bar food! Come Check us out!

Captain Ratty's

No reviews yet

The best meal in town! You haven't experienced New Bern until you try one of Captain Ratty's signature dishes.

The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern

No reviews yet

The Chelsea serves up delicious, local, seasonal New American Cuisine with careful attention to detail and an amazing amount of creativity. Our chef creates mouthwatering lunch and dinner menus that showcase the best New Bern has to offer.

Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston