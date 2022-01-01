Go
Toast

The Country Club

288 Lamp And Lantern Village

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Country Club Salad$10.99
Spring mix, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, croutons, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Served with house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Cheeseburger$12.99
Juicy hand pattied burger with your choice of cheese
Buffalo Wings$14.99
8 wings buffalo style
Chicken Strips$10.99
Choice of Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Hand breaded chicken breast dipped in hot sauce, topped with swiss cheese on a toasted country bun.
Chicken Spiedini App$11.99
"Our take on an Italian favorite"
Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.99
Always a favorite! Made with soft pub cheddar and crispy smoked bacon
Pepper Bacon Chicken Grill$13.99
Chicken breast topped with fresh bacon and melted pepper jack cheese. Served on a kaiser roll.
Grilled Tuna Sandwich$13.99
Grilled tuna steak, lightly seasoned and topped with swiss cheese and chipotle ranch.
Double Smash Burger$13.99
Two hand pattied burgers, with two pieces of american cheese and lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with Wimpy sauce.
See full menu

Location

288 Lamp And Lantern Village

Town And Country MO

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Circle 7 Ranch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweetology

No reviews yet

Sweetology is St. Louis' premiere spot for do-it-yourself cake decorating. Visit our store to choose from cakes, cupcakes, and cookies that you can decorate in our Makery; shop our amazing collection of delectable treats, candy, chocolates, and gifts; attend a cake decorating class; host a party; or settle into a cozy chair to relax and enjoy wine, beer, or coffee paired with one of our delicious bakery items. The store features a spacious Makery workshop area as well as a private area for parties or meetings with seating for up to 24 people. Walk-ins always welcome!

Global Quesadilla Company

No reviews yet

FRESH, FAST, AND DUCKING FELICIOUS

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

No reviews yet

Town & Country

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston