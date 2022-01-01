Go
The Country Table

Chef-Driven Prepared Foods

Autumn Salad$18.00
chicories, dried cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, orange vinaigrette (vegan) 48 oz. container (serves 4-8)
Traditional Gravy$19.00
turkey and chicken broth, mirepoix, flour, herbs
1 quart (1 quart of gravy per 1/2 turkey is recommended)
Maple Cornbread$13.00
cheddar, butter, sea salt
32 oz. container (serves 6-8)
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Romanesco$18.00
maple vinaigrette, herbs (vegan)
2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)
Classic Stuffing$35.00
sourdough, chicken broth, mirepoix, mushrooms
2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)
Mashed Potatoes$25.00
Yukon gold potatoes, milk, butter, thyme
2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)
Whole Turkey$155.00
fully cooked, dry-rubbed roasted breast, braised thigh and leg (12-15 lbs.)
Cranberry Sauce$11.00
orange zest, ginger
1 pt. (serves 6-8)
Butternut Squash Soup$13.00
leek, carrot, garlic, pear (vegan)
1 quart (serves 4-6)
Roasted Root Vegetables$18.00
carrot, parsnip, celeriac, rutabaga, turnip (vegan)
2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)
Location

1 Glenville Street

Greenwich CT

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
