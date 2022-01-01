The Country Table
Chef-Driven Prepared Foods
1 Glenville Street
Popular Items
Location
1 Glenville Street
Greenwich CT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Country Table
Chef-Driven Prepared Foods
New Years Eve Menu
Chef-Driven Prepared Foods
Terra Ristorante Italiano
Wood fired northern Italian cuisine since 1991.
SUPPER
The night just got simple.