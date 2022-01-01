The Court Café
LA's New Full Service Brunch Restaurant Powered by Bleu Kitchen and Taco Mell
5496 W. Centinela Ave.
Popular Items
Location
5496 W. Centinela Ave.
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
ACAPELA
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Winsome Capsule
Come in and enjoy!
Winsome Cafe
Have A Great Day