Go
Toast

The Cove

The Cove Bar and Grill is a fresh new face for the Murrieta entertainment industry!
Being Purchased in 2019 from recent owners of Franklin’s Cove, We’ve gotten a full make over to set the mood for a perfect night out. With new daily specials, events and live entertainment, it makes it hard to stay away! The growth of this company is one to follow, so come check out what’s new, relax, and stay a while!

40675 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Old School Classic Burger$13.00
Blacken Shrimp Salad$14.00
Chicken Tenders$12.00
served with fries
Sliders$11.00
3 - old school classic sliders served with fries
Cove House Salad$11.00
Ultimate Clubhouse$14.00
Steak Salad$16.00
BBQ Chipotle Chicken - Flat Bread$12.00
Philly Steak Sandwich$14.00
See full menu

Location

40675 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd

Murrieta CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

At pacific pita we dice and slice everything fresh for your order needs.Our extensive menu will please any crowd.please browse hungry and let us do the cooking.

Rise to Grind Murrieta (MHS)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best coffee in Murrieta!

Lola's Birria

No reviews yet

Welcome to Lola’s Birria Taco Bar! You don’t have to travel south of the border to enjoy a deliciously authentic Mexican meal in a colorful and artistic environment.

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston