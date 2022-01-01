Go
Toast

The Cove at Lake Anna

Come in and enjoy!!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

6320 Belmont Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1347 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6320 Belmont Rd

Mineral VA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Cheese Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vito’s Italian Restaurant Lake Anna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

King's All-American

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Obrigado

No reviews yet

We opened in 2006 & have been cooking up fresh, Mediterranean & southern inspired food ever since!
Our daily specials, full bar & great atmosphere keep folks coming back.
During these difficult covid times, we ask that you consider adding a 15% gratuity to your online order....it will all go to the staff.
keep well!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston