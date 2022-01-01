The Cove Restaurant
Closed today
No reviews yet
1314 North Diamond Blvd
Diamond City, AR 72630
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1314 North Diamond Blvd, Diamond City AR 72630
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Local Flavor Branson
Come in and enjoy!
Jamie's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Buckets
Buckets of Wings - Buckets of Beer
Buckets of Fun
FAT DADDY'S FAMILY BBQ
Come in and enjoy!