The Cove Seafood & Banquets
Extensive Seafood Menu with Steam Pots, Combo Platters, Pastas & More...
4701 Transit Road
Location
4701 Transit Road
Depew NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Santora's Pizzeria + TRANSIT NEAR CLINTON
Buffalo's Original Pizzeria
French Pub
A great neighborhood pub, with ice-cold beer and delicious food.
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.
Picasso’s Pizza & Subs Drive-In
We are Buffalo Pizza.