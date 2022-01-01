Go
The Cove

Sustainable, organic, and local cuisine made to order!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

606 W Cypress Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (5564 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Taco$4.50
fresh organic tilapia, coleslaw & our spicy poblano sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla
GF
Good'a Burger$13.00
Gouda cheese, grilled onions, bacon, organic spinach and our house made chipotle mayo
Fries$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Lisa Special$12.00
(2) of our famous fish tacos served w/organic baby spinach salad
GF
Yard Bird$12.75
grilled chicken breast, bacon, spring mix, tomato onion & our spicy chipotle mayo
Wholesome Real Burger$10.25
American cheese, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo & mustard
Bean and Cheese Nachos$10.50
twelve homemade tortilla chips, covered in refried beans and our cheddar/jack blend, with jalapenos and sour cream avocado dip
GF
Super Nachos$15.50
Beans, cheese, ground beef, diced tomatoes, spinach, jalapenos, and our homemade sour cream avo dip GF
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Texas Gulf Grilled Shrimp, coleslaw, avocado, wasabi cream sauce on a non-GMO organic blue corn tortilla
GF
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

606 W Cypress Street

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

