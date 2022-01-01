Go
The Cowboy Sports Grill

We offer a warm comfortable atmosphere with family dining. We have different entertainment every day of the week including Trivia, Karaoke, Open Mic. Friday and Saturday nights after 9pm is for adults only with live band entertainment.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

6401 George Washington Mem Hwy • $$

Avg 4.7 (167 reviews)

6401 George Washington Mem Hwy

Yorktown VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
