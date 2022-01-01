Go
Toast

The Cowhead

Easygoing, laid-back joint serving an array of hearty burgers, french fries & cold beers.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

184 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE • $$

Avg 4.7 (853 reviews)

Popular Items

Ketchup
American Classic Combo$10.99
B.B.B.Q.$10.99
1/3 pound of beef topped with pimento cheese, bacon, grilled jalapenos, fried onion strips, and barbecue sauce.
Third Pound$8.99
Fresh, never frozen one third pound of ground beef. Premium blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib.
Cowhead$13.99
1/3 pound of bison, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Quarter Pound$7.99
A thin patty of ground chuck beef.
Fastball$9.99
1/3 pound tri-blend beef, chipotle ketchup, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, and grilled jalapenos.
Brunch$12.99
1/3 pound of tri-blend beef, American cheese, bacon jam, hashbrowns, and a fried egg.
Ranch
Cowhead Sauce
Our version of "Fry Sauce"
A blend of ketchup, mayonnaise, and spices to make a tangy, flavorful dipping sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

184 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE

Fort Walton Beach FL

Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boardroom Pub and Grub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Swizzle Stick Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burrito Del Sol

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High 5 Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Sports Bar, 16 TV's, pool tables and darts - plus great food, and the best chili in town - GMa's Chili

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston