The Crab Boss Seafood

Come in and enjoy!

1001 H St. NE

Popular Items

Full Combo$41.99
1/2 lb Snow Crab, 1/2 lb Jumbo Shrimp, Cajun Corn, Cajun Sausage, Cajun Potato, Cajun Egg
Whiting fish (1 pc)$4.00
One piece.
Fried Shrimp Platter$16.99
Fried Shrimp, fries, and hushpuppies.
Seafood Mac & Cheese$15.99
Mac & Cheese with Maryland Blue Crab Meat and Gulf Shrimp, cooked in a golden cheese sauce.
Shrimp - Po Boy$15.99
Golden Fried shrimp on a sub roll.
Boss Fries$18.99
Maryland Blue Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.
Create your own MUKBANG bowl
Fried Catfish Platter$15.99
Fried Catfish, fries and hushpuppies.
Catfish$4.99
One piece.
Cajun Seafood Alfredo Pasta$32.99
Cajun Alfredo Seafood Pasta with jumbo shrimp and jumbo lump crab meat.
Location

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
