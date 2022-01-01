Go
Toast

The Crab Place

Come in and enjoy!

504 Maryland Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

504 Maryland Ave

Crisfield MD

Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bayside Inn Restaurant

No reviews yet

Seasonal seafood restaurant on the Waterfront offering full service dining, carryout, bike and golf cart rentals, Authentic Smith Island Cakes and Steamed Crabs!
Come see us!

Caesars Pizza Palace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Red Roost Crabhouse & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Perkins' Seafood and More

No reviews yet

Come out and enjoy... It's fresh, hot, and cooked on the spot!!!!!!
Try one of our today's specials:
Swai Fish, Whiting, Clam, or Crab Cake Sandwiches

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston