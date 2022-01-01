Go
The Crack'd Egg

Come on in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4131 Brownsville Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)

Popular Items

2 EGG COMBO$7.99
Your choice of Egg Style & Breakfast Meat. Easy Peasy just to Please with Potato & Toast.
CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST$8.99
With a touch of Sugar and Cinnamon. Served with your choice of Breakfast Meat.
KIDS EGG COMBO$4.99
Choice of Egg Style, Meat, Potato and Toast
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.99
Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Potato Pancakes, Peppers, Onion and Cheddar Cheese served with Pico and Sour Cream.
can add choice of meat for additional cost
RELEASE THE CRACKING$13.99
Our Hearty Breakfast Platter with 3 Large Eggs any way you like, Two Fluffy Pancakes, Choice of Two Meats, Potato & Toast.
CRACK'D EGG SANDWICH$9.99
2 Eggs, Choice of Meat & Bread, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato with 5 Crispy Potato Pancakes.
SAUSAGE MUFFIN$5.99
Jimmy Dean Sausage, Folded Egg and American Cheese on an English Muffin served with Crispy Potato Pancakes.
3 EGG COMBO$8.99
Your choice of Egg Style & Breakfast Meat. Easy Peasy just to Please with Potato & Toast.
COLOSSAL FISH SANDWICH$12.99
Battered Big & Golden Crispy Fish on a Bun served with Coleslaw and Housemade Chips
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4131 Brownsville Rd

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
