The Crack Shack - Encinitas

The Crack Shack was originally concepted as a means to translate pristine, local ingredients from Owner Michael Rosen's fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting for the masses. At the forefront of the fried chicken sandwich craze, The Crack Shack originated "SoCal Style" fried chicken and eggs for you to enjoy with reckless abandon, and the assurance that you're savoring every bite of locally raised, free-living chickens without a care or antibiotic in them. While the Bone-In is the signature staple, the menu boasts big messy sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, and a Lil' Cluckers menu the kiddos will love and the grown ups can feel good about serving.
We are not your average restaurant -- and this is not your average chicken -- because there are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

407 Encinitas Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (1820 reviews)

Popular Items

Señor Croque$13.00
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
Baja Chop$11.00
cucumbers, guac, radishes, pickled onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
Firebird$13.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
Large Schmaltz Fries$6.00
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
housemade, with love
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Kid's Meal$7.00
choice of nuggets, grilled chicken or grilled cheese + carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink
Regular Schmaltz Fries$3.00
Coop Deville$13.00
fried Jidori breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

407 Encinitas Blvd

Encinitas CA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
