Grange Hall
The Crack Shack was originally concepted as a means to translate pristine, local ingredients from Owner Michael Rosen's fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting for the masses. At the forefront of the fried chicken sandwich craze, The Crack Shack originated "SoCal Style" fried chicken and eggs for you to enjoy with reckless abandon, and the assurance that you're savoring every bite of locally raised, free-living chickens without a care or antibiotic in them. While the Bone-In is the signature staple, the menu boasts big messy sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, and a Lil' Cluckers menu the kiddos will love and the grown ups can feel good about serving. We are not your average restaurant -- and this is not your average chicken -- because there are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.
Greenwood Village CO
Nearby restaurants
I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
GOOD PEOPLE | GREAT TIMES
I.C. Brewhouse is a neighborhood gathering place, with locations near you in Centennial, CO, Castle Rock, CO, and more coming soon. Local beers always on tap, signature entrees and shareable appetizers are just some of the reasons why you’ll love coming back again and again. Enjoy the outdoors when you relax on our patio, or catch up on your favorite teams on the big screen when you pull up a chair indoors. Either way, you’ll get great service from your bartender, and we will make sure you get your fill of great eats and good times.
Pindustry
Games. Lanes. Music