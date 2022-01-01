Go
Toast

The Crack Shack Las Vegas

The Crack Shack was originally concepted as a means to translate pristine, local ingredients from Owner Michael Rosen's fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting for the masses. At the forefront of the fried chicken sandwich craze, The Crack Shack originated "SoCal Style" fried chicken and eggs for you to enjoy with reckless abandon, and the assurance that you're savoring every bite of locally raised, free-living chickens without a care or antibiotic in them. While the Bone-In is the signature staple, the menu boasts big messy sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, and a Lil' Cluckers menu the kiddos will love and the grown ups can feel good about serving. We are not your average restaurant -- and this is not your average chicken -- because there are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM

No reviews yet

Popular Items

5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$19.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Cali Drip$14.00
pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, bacon, pickled onions and jalapeños, melty oaxacan queso, crunchy torta
Add Napkins & Utensils
Need utensils for a chick-nic? Let us know!
Firebird$14.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, cool ranch, crispy onions, pickles, artisan potato roll
Large Schmaltz Fries$6.50
Ketchup
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
Regular Schmaltz Fries$3.50
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
housemade, with love
Coop Deville$14.00
fried Jidori breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo, napa cabbage, artisan brioche
See full menu

Location

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hyperx Arena Las Vegas

No reviews yet

Gamers Live Here

Seven Hills

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nevada - Showcase Dirt Dog

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock N Potato

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston