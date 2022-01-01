Go
Toast

The Crack Shack - San Diego

The Crack Shack was originally concepted as a means to translate pristine, local ingredients from Owner Michael Rosen's fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting for the masses. At the forefront of the fried chicken sandwich craze, The Crack Shack originated "SoCal Style" fried chicken and eggs for you to enjoy with reckless abandon, and the assurance that you're savoring every bite of locally raised, free-living chickens without a care or antibiotic in them. While the Bone-In is the signature staple, the menu boasts big messy sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, and a Lil' Cluckers menu the kiddos will love and the grown ups can feel good about serving.
We are not your average restaurant -- and this is not your average chicken -- because there are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2266 Kettner Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (7293 reviews)

Popular Items

Baja Chop$11.00
guac, radishes, pickled onions, cukes, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, charred poblano dressing
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
Firebird$13.00
spicy fried Jidori thigh, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan potato roll
Kid's Meal$7.00
choice of nuggets, grilled chicken or grilled cheese + carrots or petite fries + a cookie & a kid's drink
Large Schmaltz Fries$6.00
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
Ranch$0.25
Coop Deville$13.00
fried Jidori breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, napa cabbage, lime mayo, artisan brioche
Regular Schmaltz Fries$3.00
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
housemade, with love
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2266 Kettner Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moe Coffee

No reviews yet

Our philosophy is to serve only highest quality coffee that is freshly roasted, absolutely delicious and will leave you feeling great. All our coffee is Certified Organic and purchased above the Fair Trade price.
For all of us at Moe Coffee, we see that perfect cup of coffee as a continuous adventure. We are always in pursuit of new taste profiles and brewing methods and we take great pride in sharing our adventures with the people we love in the place we enjoy the most. Join us on our coffee adventures and allow us to be a part of yours.

Cloak and Petal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Camino Riviera

No reviews yet

Flavors of the Riviera Maya

Nolita Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston