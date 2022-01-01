Go
The Cracked Egg image

The Cracked Egg

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1480 Pearl Road

Brunswick, OH 44212

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1480 Pearl Road, Brunswick OH 44212

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

No reviews yet

We look forward to serving you!

Victoria’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ninja City Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Bar in the heart of Gordon Square featuring eclectic Asian American cuisine from a scratch made kitchen and a wide selection of beer & cocktails.

The Cracked Egg

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston