Go
A map showing the location of the cracked egg - 19101 Vernier RoadView gallery

the cracked egg - 19101 Vernier Road

Open today 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

19101 Vernier Road

Harper Woods, MI 48225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

19101 Vernier Road, Harper Woods MI 48225

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Legends Coney Express - 17821 E 9 Mile Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
17821 E 9 Mile Rd. Eastpointe, MI 48021
View restaurantnext
Ferlitos Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 495
20745 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Grosse Pointe Woods
orange star4.6 • 106
21110 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Champs Rotisserie & Seafood - 20515 Mack Ave
orange starNo Reviews
20515 Mack Avenue Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Grosse Pointe
orange star4.7 • 690
20273 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurantnext
Sweetie Marie's - 23055 Gratiot Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
23055 Gratiot Avenue Eastpointe, MI 48021
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Harper Woods

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

the cracked egg - 19101 Vernier Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston