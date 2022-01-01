Go
The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub

Built in 1882, The Cranford Hotel is a casual dining restaurant and bar located in Cranford, New Jersey. We offer a wide variety of American cuisine, craft beer, and warm hospitality in a rustic historically preserved building. Whether an intimate dinner, cocktails at the bar or cheering on your favorite sports team, the Hotel truly has something for everyone.

1 S Union Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fresh Ricotta$13.00
honey, lavender, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, toasted sourdough
Crispy Eggplant$13.00
crispy eggplant, avocado, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
"The" Cheeseburger$15.00
cheeses: american, swiss, aged cheddar, bleu
request: lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions
add: caramelized onions, mushrooms, bacon
French Onion Soup$7.00
crusty bread, swiss
Farmer's Daughter Pizza$15.00
Goat cheese, fig preserves, caramelized onions, bacon, arugula
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, parmesan, shaved eggs, croutons.
Roasted Chicken Breast$22.00
roasted potatoes, shallots, spinach, natural jus
Hotel Nachos$11.00
cheddar, beef chili, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, sour cream
add guacamole
Grilled Reuben$14.00
housemade, Swiss, Russian, sauerkraut, rye bread
Kid Fingers$8.00
Location

1 S Union Ave

Cranford NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
