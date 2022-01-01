The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
Built in 1882, The Cranford Hotel is a casual dining restaurant and bar located in Cranford, New Jersey. We offer a wide variety of American cuisine, craft beer, and warm hospitality in a rustic historically preserved building. Whether an intimate dinner, cocktails at the bar or cheering on your favorite sports team, the Hotel truly has something for everyone.
1 S Union Ave
1 S Union Ave
Cranford NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
