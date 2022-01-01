The Creede Hotel and Restaruant
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
120 N. Main St.
Creede, CO 81130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
120 N. Main St., Creede CO 81130
Nearby restaurants
Arp's
Come in and enjoy!
Mountain Pizza & Taproom
Come in and enjoy!!
Tiny Timbers Coffee Bistro
Be the Light ~ Matthew 5:14-16
American Elk Grill + Bar
Counter service with bar