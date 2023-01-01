The Creek - 30 Main Street South Unit A
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
30 Main Street South Unit A, Grand Valley CN L9W 5V4
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sunny Morning - Guelph - 28 Macdonell Street
No Reviews
28 Macdonell Street Guelph, CN N1H 2Z3
View restaurant
Sugo on Surrey - 117 Surrey Street East Suite E
No Reviews
117 Surrey Street East Suite E Guelph, CN N1H 3P7
View restaurant
Crowsfoot General Store - Crowsfoot General Store
No Reviews
1872 Sawmill Road Conestogo, CN N0B 1N0
View restaurant
Crowsfoot Restaurant - Crowsfoot Restaurant
No Reviews
1872 Sawmill Road Conestogo, CN N0B 1N0
View restaurant