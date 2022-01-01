Go
The Creek

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

4 W Cross St • $$

Avg 4 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

Creek Burger$15.00
Brioche bun, bacon, frizzled onion, tomato and swiss cheese.
Steak Tacos$15.00
Skirt steak with roasted peppers, chipotle mayo and melted cheese.
Jumbo Pretzel$11.00
Salted or plain served with honey mustard, Dijon Mustard and cheese
Crab Cake$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake topped with guacamole, chipotle mayo and a side arugula salad with truffle vinaigrette.
Gorgonzola Pear Salad$14.00
Freshly sliced pears, gorgonzola cheese
and walnuts over arugala salad with
balsamic dressing
Chicken Fingers And Fries$12.00
Jalapeno Jack Burger$15.00
Brioche bun, jalapeño, bacon, tomato, frizzled onion and jack cheese with a chipotle mayo.
Wings$15.00
Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Hot BBQ, Teriyaki,
Honey Mustard
Steamed Clams$12.00
Steamed clams in a white wine garlic sauce
Pistachio Crusted Salmon$28.00
Green beans and sautéed spinach topped with a pistachio crust with a lemon caper sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4 W Cross St

Croton Falls NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

