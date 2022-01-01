The Creek
Come on in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
4 W Cross St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4 W Cross St
Croton Falls NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Patrona - Brewster
Come on in and enjoy!
The Bus @ Salinger's Orchard
Serious Sandwiches by The Cookery Restaurant team.
Prime Pub Somers
Come in and enjoy!
Salsa Verde Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!