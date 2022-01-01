The Crest Room

Go
Welcome to the BRAND NEW Crest Room! Stop by to enjoy our delicious NEW menu including the addition of Smokehouse BBQ, Dinners, Crest Classics, and a Kid’s Section. We offer 12 ice cold beers on draft, NEW Crest Cocktails and a renovated interior with 5 Big Screen TVs. Free Wi-Fi, phone chargers on the bar (Outlets & USB Ports), NEW TouchTunes Machine w/Surround Sound and Golden Tee. You can follow us on social media (Facebook, Instagram & Twitter) and visit our website (www.TheCrestRoom.com) to stay up on all the latest updates. We also offer online ordering for take out, delivery, and gift cards as well. Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

706 Westfield Street • $

Avg 4.1 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamburger$8.00
Dirty Bird$12.00
Bacon, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
Reuben$12.00
Corned beef, melted swiss, and thousand island dressing on rye bread
Corn Bread$2.00
Smokehouse Platters$19.00
Mozzarella Wedges (5)$8.00
Fresh mozzarella cut into wedges, breaded, and then fried and served over our home-made marinara
Layered Mac & Cheese$11.00
Housemade Mac and Cheese layered with Cornbread Crumbles, applewood bacon, Brisket or Pulled Pork, Carmelized onion,Drizzle of BBQ,
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled or crispy buffalo chicken, with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese or ranch
Chicken Tenders
Hand cut and breaded in house, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Our soft baked giant pretzel served with a homemade cheese sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

706 Westfield Street

West Springfield MA

Neighborhood Map

