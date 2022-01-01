Go
Toast

The Crest

The Crest is a chef and bar driven restaurant that changes with the seasons and celebrates local, organic fare. Our menu changes seasonally so we can always provide to you the best that the Midwest has to offer.

2855 Indianola Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crest Burger$16.00
mcdowell farms wagyu beef, tomato jam, malt aioli, pickles, grilled onion
CHEESE$14.00
MOZZ, PARM, HOT HONEY
Pickles$2.00
house made seasonal pickled veg
Smashed Potatoes$3.00
variety of ohio grown storage potatoes, smashed and fried crisp
Reuben$17.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, house thousand island, rye
PESTO$15.00
CHEVRE, CURED LEMON,
PEPPERONI$15.00
PEP, PICKLED PEPPERS
Veggie Burger$15.00
brown beans, spicy mustard, malt aioli, pickled veg, arugala
Goat Cheese Balls$11.00
apple butter, fresh apple, pickled apple, honey
Crest Salad$13.00
fresh and pickled veg, nuts, house vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

2855 Indianola Avenue

Columbus OH

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bombay Kitchen Columbus

No reviews yet

Authentic Indian street food.

TaKorea (Oddfellows)

No reviews yet

Korean-Mexican fusion! Come enjoy the flavors of delicious Korean barbecue mixed with Mexican inspired spices!!

Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Low-key hangout with craft cocktails, draft beers, a full food menu, and indoor/outdoor seating.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston