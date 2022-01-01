Go
Toast

The Crimson House

Experience Driven Satisfaction

SEAFOOD

118 N. Centre Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (513 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Roll$14.00
South West Burger$14.00
Thai Lettuce Wraps$11.00
Crab Dip$12.00
Chicken Tacos$10.00
Surf and Turf Nachos$13.00
Crimson House Burger$14.00
Rack of Lamb$29.00
Cheesesteak Sandwich$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

118 N. Centre Street

Pottsville PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Park Tavern & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! New American cuisine and spirits

Wheel Restaurant

No reviews yet

WHEEL is a build your own gourmet grilled cheese concept, featuring over 75 ingredients, including awesome apps, local craft beers and seasonal drinks!

Pressed Coffee & Books

No reviews yet

Independently owned coffee shop and used bookstore, with coffee roasted in-house!

Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston