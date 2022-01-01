The Crooked Crown - Mobile, AL

Mo'Bay Beignet Co.

Mo’Bay Beignet Co.‘s original hot and fresh beignets made to order. Our signature Buttercream, Cinnamon, and Seasonal syrups make our beignets even more enjoyable. Fresh brewed Coffee and Chicory, Pecan Praline, and Cafe Au Lait served piping hot. Did I mention our refreshing cold brew over ice?

We’re not fast food... and we love that we aren’t! We strive to serve as quickly as possible, but we will never compromise quality for speed. Mo’Bay Beignet Co. is a throwback to simpler times when we weren’t in such a hurry and took the time to enjoy things. No freezers or mass production... just authentic beignets made from scratch all day, every day.

