Cross Creek Cafe

Cross Creek Cafe is your place for fresh & quick breakfast and lunch along with Black Dog Coffee and Homestead Creamery Ice Cream.

ICE CREAM

697 Main Street East

Avg 4.6 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

The Twist Sandwich$8.00
Our famous Cashew Curry Chicken Salad with Bean Sprouts & Tomatoes in a Sundried Tomato Wrap!
UnSweet Tea$2.50
Gluten Free Bun with Meat$8.00
Check out these amazing gluten free buns. They even come individually packaged to cut down on cross contamination.
12oz Small Cappuccino$4.00
2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso combined with steamed whole milk and a thicker layer of foam.
Spinach Wrap without Meat$6.00
Stuff this spinach wrap with all the veggies you can!
The Van Gogh Sandwich
The Van Gogh Sandwich is smoked turkey and roasted ham with gouda and cheddar cheese. Then some arugula and the signature apple butter on an artisan roll!
Bowl of soup of the day$8.00
Warm up with a warm bowl of today's delicious soup!
Cup of soup of the day$4.00
Warm up with a cup of our delicious soup of the day!
Coke Zero 20oz$2.75
16oz Black Dog Drip Coffee$2.50
16oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

697 Main Street East

White Sulphur Springs WV

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

