Barbeque
American
Salad

The Crossroads BBQ

Open today 4:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

241 Crossroads Blvd

Carmel, CA 93923

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Full Rack Ribs$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
Berry Bleu Salad$12.00
Fresh greens, green apples, candied pecans, blackberries, bleu cheese crumbles, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Regular Tri Tip$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
Tri Tip Breakfast Taco$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Coleslaw Pint$7.00
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
2 Meat Meal$21.00
Meals are served with your choice of two sides and bread.
Garden Salad Full$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Mac and Cheese Pint$8.00
Brisket Breakfast Taco$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

241 Crossroads Blvd, Carmel CA 93923

The Crossroads BBQ

