The Crossroads BBQ
Open today 4:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
241 Crossroads Blvd
Carmel, CA 93923
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
241 Crossroads Blvd, Carmel CA 93923
Nearby restaurants
Alvarado Street Brewery & Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Carmel's Bistro Giovanni
"The essence of Carmel"
Little Napoli
An Italian-American Story
Il Tegamino
Il Tegamino is a family run restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea specializing in authentic Southern Italian Comfort Food. The cozy restaurant transports you to the look and feel of a restaurant on the Amalfi Coast, complete with lemon trees adorning the courtyard. We are a tiny restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. Dressing for dining al fresco is recommended. Established in 2015, Il Tegamino is owned by Giuseppe Panzuto and his wife Colleen. Giuseppe was born and raised in Napoli, Italy and enjoys sharing his culture and cuisine with guests