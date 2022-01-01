The Crow Bar

Hoozels at The Lakes

Whether you are a local or just in the neighborhood visiting we offer you a cheerful, clean & casual atmosphere to enjoy quality time with your friends and family. We’ve got a full bar, domestic & craft taps, drink specials, and our famous Bloody Mary & Long Islands.

Not only are we serving up favorites like burgers, fish fry, and pizza; you’ll find interesting and delicious foods not served anywhere else in the area!

Check out our Facebook page for live music and other fun events!

