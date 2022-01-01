Go
The Crowded House

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

26 West Center Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (788 reviews)

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
BYOB$11.95
Build your own burger.
Loaded Potato Skins$5.95
Russet potato skins, cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and sour cream.
Tomato Basil$5.95
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings, your choice of 8 or 16
12oz Ribeye$26.95
Hamptons 12oz ribeye, served with hand cut french fries and veggies.
Giant Pretzel$11.95
12 inch pretzel served with spicy mustard and Bier cheese
Bier Cheese Chicken$14.95
Grilled chicken breast smothered in house made bier cheese, served with baked potato and veggies.
Chicken Chopped Salad$12.95
Grilled or fried chicken chop salad with house made ranch, spring mix, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and house made croutons served with Parmesan herb crostini
House Salad$4.95
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

26 West Center Street

Madisonville KY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
