The Crown
The Crown is a community-focused coffee shop, restaurant and bar that combines a nostalgic love of seasonal Southern Appalachian cooking and a curiosity for global cuisine—all with a taste for elevated quality and service.
135 Emily Lane
Popular Items
Location
Brasstown NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
