The Crown

The Crown is a community-focused coffee shop, restaurant and bar that combines a nostalgic love of seasonal Southern Appalachian cooking and a curiosity for global cuisine—all with a taste for elevated quality and service.

135 Emily Lane

Popular Items

SC YELLOW PEACHES PER LB$1.25
TINGA DE POLLO$4.00
Springer Mtn Farms chicken braised in adobo sauce, avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, fresh radish, cotija, cilantro
PULLED PORK BY THE POUND$14.00
Beeler's Pure Pork with dry rub and slow smoked on hickory
CARNITAS$4.00
slow roasted Still Waters Landing pork shoulder, avocado, tomatillo salsa, fresh radish, cotija, cilantro
HOUSE-BRINED BONELESS BREAST - 1 LB$8.50
Brining makes these Springer Mountain Farms chicken breasts so tender and juicy!
VEGETARIANA (V)$5.00
turmeric sweet potatoes, refried black beans, avocado, fresh radish, charred sweet corn relish, cilantro
CROWN SHOPPING BAG$2.50
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS (V) (VE)$7.00
balsamic reduction
CARNE ASADA$4.00
marinated Brasstown Beef steak, chimichurri aioli, pickled onions, cotija, cilantro
PRODUCE BOX
1# red potatoes, 4 sweet potatoes, 2 jalapenos, 1 bunch cilantro, 1 onion, 1 carrot, 1 lime, 1# green beans, 1 lettuce, 2 tomatoes, 1 cucumber, 2 bell peppers, 1 broccoli crown, 1 zucchini, 1 yellow squash, 1 bunch of greens, 2 baby bok choy, 1 fruit (7M choice)
135 Emily Lane

Brasstown NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
