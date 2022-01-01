Go
Toast

The Crumb Factory

Artisan bakery and café

5701 Central Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Reuben on Sourdough$10.50
Pastrami, sauerkraut, gouda cheese and a fried egg to make it a complete meal on our Sourdough bread and Chipotle Mayo.
Quinoa Salad$12.00
Quinoa Mix, 2 Hardboiled Eggs, Feta,
Mixed Greens and Lemon Dressing
Turkey and Cheese Croissant$7.50
So simple.. so good
Avo and Chicken Croissant$8.00
Chicken, avocado, mayo on a crunchy and flufy croissant
Egg whites and spinach Croissant$9.50
Egg whites with spinach and feta cheese on our butter croissant.
Sourdough Ham Panini$7.50
Ham and chesse panini, perfect for breakfast
Metro Chicken$8.00
Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Duke’s
Mayo and Mixed Greens, on
sourdough
Mediterrean Baguette$10.50
A taste of Europe (Brie, Prosciutto, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Imported EVO)
Eggs, ham and chesse on sourdough$9.50
Breakfast classic on sourdough
Potato Chips$1.50
See full menu

Location

5701 Central Ave

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

American House Senior Living

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Creative Grape

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Ohio Pizza Parlor

No reviews yet

Owned and operated by a few Ohio peeps who really miss Midwest pizza...cracker thin crust with edge to edge leveled up toppings, cut into bite size squares! Also, featuring fresh & unique salads, snacks and desserts!

CD Roma Restaurant

No reviews yet

Classic Italian, Hand Tossed Pizzas, Craft Beer and Wine Bar. Great food doesn't have be expensive!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston